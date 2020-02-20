Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.10-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Integer also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.10-5.30 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.76.

NYSE ITGR opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.17. Integer has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $93.81.

In other Integer news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

