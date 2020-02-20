Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Integra Lifesciences updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.57. 95,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Integra Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

