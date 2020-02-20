Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Integra Lifesciences updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.
Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.57. 95,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Integra Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.
In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Integra Lifesciences Company Profile
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.
