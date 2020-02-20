Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,935 ($64.92) to GBX 4,860 ($63.93) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,966 ($65.32).

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 5,080 ($66.82) on Monday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,392.50 ($57.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,928.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,952.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.