Intrust Bank NA Invests $203,000 in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $5,841,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 80.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.19. 16,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,245. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. Murphy USA Inc has a 1-year low of $76.69 and a 1-year high of $121.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.90.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

