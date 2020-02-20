Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after acquiring an additional 269,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,372,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,293,338. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

