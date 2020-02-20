Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,989,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $362.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

