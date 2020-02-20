Intrust Bank NA Takes $219,000 Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $110.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,994. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.92. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.