Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $1,226,856.12 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,905.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curet Myriam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $1,686,900.00.

ISRG traded up $10.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $614.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,799. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $618.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.14.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

