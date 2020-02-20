Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath Sells 1,118 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $666,484.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83.

On Friday, December 6th, Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $614.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.15 and a 52-week high of $618.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.14.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

