Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.17% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:KBWY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,261. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.