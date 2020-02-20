Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.15. 128,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,099. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.58 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

