Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,933. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

