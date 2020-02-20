Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,072 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,179,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $21,076,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.2% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 437,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 306,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,077,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

