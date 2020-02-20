Investors Buy Large Volume of Six Flags Entertainment Put Options (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,585 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,102% compared to the average volume of 215 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

SIX stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

