Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,803 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,110% compared to the typical volume of 73 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.08.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $17,168,486. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,711,000 after purchasing an additional 549,796 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,262,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,841,000 after acquiring an additional 47,737 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,929,000 after purchasing an additional 741,027 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,520,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,797,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average of $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.