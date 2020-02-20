Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.04-1.12 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.27 to $1.35 EPS.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.52, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

