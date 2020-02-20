IQIYI Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($2.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IQ)

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of IQIYI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.00). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQIYI’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. CLSA increased their price target on IQIYI to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.48.

Shares of IQIYI stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. IQIYI has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC bought a new stake in IQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $82,479,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IQIYI by 10,197.9% during the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,973 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in IQIYI by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,804,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,202 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $19,631,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in IQIYI by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,440,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,963,000 after purchasing an additional 909,242 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

