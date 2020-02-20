iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Insight 2811 Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 13.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.67. 9,330,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,326,792. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $148.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.53 and its 200-day moving average is $140.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

