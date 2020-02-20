iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.42

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 1413141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 365,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 65,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 65,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 81,015 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 161,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

