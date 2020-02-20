iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

MBB opened at $108.84 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.59 and a 1 year high of $108.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

