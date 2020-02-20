iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)’s stock price were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90, approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the period.

