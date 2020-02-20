Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 4,850 Shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of SRC Energy worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,304,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,775,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,865 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000.

SRCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.91.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SRCI remained flat at $$4.00 during midday trading on Thursday. SRC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

