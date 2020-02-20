Isthmus Partners LLC Cuts Position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 86,842 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,319,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,047. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. Antero Midstream Corp has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $90,200.00. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

