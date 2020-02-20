Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Stoneridge worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

SRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

NYSE SRI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $810.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

