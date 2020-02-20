Isthmus Partners LLC Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after buying an additional 495,414 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,981,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,908 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 232,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,740 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 443,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 638,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

