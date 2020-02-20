Isthmus Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. W W Grainger accounts for about 1.9% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 858.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,394. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $255.09 and a 52-week high of $346.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.82.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

