Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Neenah by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Neenah by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neenah by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

In related news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 91,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Neenah Inc has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. Neenah had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Neenah’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.