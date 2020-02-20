Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 206 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 609.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after buying an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Paypal by 27.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,793,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,422,000 after buying an additional 606,988 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 10,691.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 601,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 595,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,708 shares of company stock valued at $6,401,315 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.43. 7,211,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,020,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $94.33 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

