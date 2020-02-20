ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $714.20 Million

Analysts expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to report $714.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $705.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $732.00 million. ITT reported sales of $678.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ITT.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $29,051.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,797 shares of company stock worth $615,125. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ITT by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,980,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,551,000 after acquiring an additional 86,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ITT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,078,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,230,000 after acquiring an additional 130,429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in ITT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,612,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ITT by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,747,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 6.6% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,129 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.36. 702,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. ITT has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $75.56.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

