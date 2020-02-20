Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275,066 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $23,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jabil by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $626,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 307,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,741.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,695,748.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,557,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,561. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

