Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Jabil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 394,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,591 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $263,705.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $200,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,783 shares of company stock worth $8,557,413 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,732. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Standpoint Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

