Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.11. 366,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,270. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

In related news, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $30,672.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,941.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,022. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

