Jack in the Box Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,885 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,018% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $88.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $380,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $104,160.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,427.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,022 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,525 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 985,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 122,325 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,652 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

