James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Isabelle Maddock Sells 1,920 Shares

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Isabelle Maddock sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($17.36), for a total value of £25,344 ($33,338.60).

Shares of CRPR traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,305 ($17.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806. James Cropper PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 880 ($11.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,480 ($19.47). The stock has a market cap of $125.89 million and a PE ratio of 45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.82, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,338.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,300.51.

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products. It operates through James Cropper Paper Products, James Cropper 3D Products, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards for packaging and digital imaging industries; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper.

