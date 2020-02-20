JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.11

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 57579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

