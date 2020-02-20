JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 511,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $20,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 99.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,816,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after buying an additional 944,224 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 28.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,373. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

JBGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

