JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,597 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after buying an additional 2,832,447 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JD.Com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $41.73. 4,403,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,384,687. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

