Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,340 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $88,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 371.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 759,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,326. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

