Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 135,450 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $135,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,924. The stock has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

