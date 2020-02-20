Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,330,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 336,714 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $103,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,475,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 307,398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,405,000 after acquiring an additional 566,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Summit Materials by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

NYSE SUM remained flat at $$23.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 463,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,752. Summit Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.