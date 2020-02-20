Jennison Associates LLC Sells 146,854 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 304,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,854 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $69,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

BURL stock traded down $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $245.80. 492,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,731. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $136.30 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Wedbush raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.14.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,616.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

