Jennison Associates LLC Sells 245,960 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245,960 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $78,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,816,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,518,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,442,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,037,000 after acquiring an additional 72,730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,200,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,053,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.02. 2,338,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,927. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

