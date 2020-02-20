Jennison Associates LLC Sells 912,305 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,125,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 912,305 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $83,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 40,745,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,358,492. The firm has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

