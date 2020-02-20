Jonathan Walker Sells 12,761 Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $1,793,686.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $144.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 149.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.92. AppFolio Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $145.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.28.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

