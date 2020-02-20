JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 (LON:JETG) Announces GBX 4 Dividend

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 (LON:JETG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:JETG opened at GBX 299.20 ($3.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 295.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 287.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40. JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 has a 12-month low of GBX 3.12 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 302 ($3.97).

About JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company has approximately two share classes, which include Growth and Income. The investment objective of the Growth portfolio is to provide capital growth and a rising share price over the longer term from Continental European investments by consistent out-performance of the benchmark and taking carefully controlled risks through an investment method that is clearly communicated to shareholders.

