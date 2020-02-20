JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 (LON:JETG) Announces GBX 4 Dividend

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 (LON:JETG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:JETG opened at GBX 299.20 ($3.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 295.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 287.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40. JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 has a 12-month low of GBX 3.12 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 302 ($3.97).
About JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508
Featured Article: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.