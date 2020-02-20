JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target to GBX 370

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 316.43 ($4.16).

Get Grainger alerts:

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 334.60 ($4.40) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 308.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 271.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.60 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 318 ($4.18).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 3.46 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.73. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($390.42).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.