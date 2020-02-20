JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.8% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.5% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,138,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,954,000 after purchasing an additional 339,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,593,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60,586 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $137.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.60 and a 200 day moving average of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $425.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

