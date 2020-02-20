JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.