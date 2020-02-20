JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Shares Down 2%

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS)’s share price dropped 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 738.88 ($9.72) and last traded at GBX 740 ($9.73), approximately 14,754 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 84,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 755 ($9.93).

The firm has a market cap of $347.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 731.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 698.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Russian Securities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In other JPMorgan Russian Securities news, insider Ashley Dunster bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 765 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £30,600 ($40,252.57).

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

