Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 362 ($4.76) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 372.64 ($4.90).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 393 ($5.17) on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 310.30 ($4.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 435 ($5.72). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 392.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 366.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.